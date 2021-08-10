STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PNB Housing Finance-Carlyle deal in limbo as SAT delivers split verdict

Sebi ought to stop the voting at the EGM, saying it was necessary for shareholders to get the correct valuation at which investors led by the Carlyle Group would acquire shares and management control.

Published: 10th August 2021 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

PNB Housing Finance Ltd (File Photo | Reuters)

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented turn of events, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday pronounced a split verdict in the case of PNB Housing Finance delaying its Rs. 4,000 crore fund infusion plan.

The tribunal on Monday failed to reach a consensus after a two-judge bench comprising Presiding Officer Justice Tarun Agarwala and Judicial Member Justice MT Joshi placed contradictory observations on the fundraising plan of PNB Housing, from a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group, which was opposed by Sebi. Given the lack of concord, SAT's interim order --- prohibiting PNB Housing Finance from disclosing the results of shareholder’s vote on the proposed deal in its last extraordinary general meeting held on June 22 --- will continue to hold.

The proposed stake sale through which private equity fund Carlyle Group is trying to take control of the housing financier has faced resistance from the market regulator after proxy advisory firm Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) termed the deal “unfair and abusive" to the mortgage lender’s minority shareholders. 

Sebi, in a letter to PNB Housing, stated that the transaction should be halted until the company undertakes the valuation of shares by an independent valuer. Sebi ought to stop the voting at the EGM, saying it was necessary for shareholders to get the correct valuation at which investors led by the Carlyle Group would acquire shares and management control. On 18 June, however, PNB Housing challenged the Sebi order. 

The markets regulator defended its decision saying that a valuation report is mandatory before a company raises capital via preferred allotment of shares to ensure all shareholders are treated equally, especially if such a preferential allotment entails an open offer due to change in ownership. If the deal goes through, Carlyle will become the majority shareholder replacing Punjab National Bank (PNB) as the principal promoter of the mortgage lender. Carlyle Group controlled Pluto Investments S.a.r.l and Salisbury Investments (Aditya Puri’s family investment vehicle) is looking at acquiring up to 56.29% stake in the mortgage lender. Currently, PNB holds a 32.59% stake in PNB Housing, which would get reduced to around 20% post the proposed deal. 

While Justice Agarwala ruled in favour of the housing finance company, Justice Joshi agreed with the market regulator's view. Agarwala held that SEBI ought not to have stopped the voting at EGM since PNB board had approved issuance of shares as per ICDR and shareholders should have been allowed to vote. “Now, only the Supreme Court will decide if PNB Housing can proceed with the outcome of the EGM,” said J N Gupta, former executive director at Sebi and co-founder of SES.

On July 7, PNB Housing informed exchanges that PNB had asked it to reconsider the structure of the investment proposal from the Carlyle-Aditya Puri combine in the current form and seek an alternative plan. Aditya Puri is a senior advisor at the Carlyle Group and former managing director of HDFC Bank.

But a month later, PNB MD&CEO Mallkarjuna Rao told reporters that PNB never objected to the Carlyle deal but only asked the subsidiary to adhere to the directions of Sebi.

Under the deal announced on May 31, the PNB board had arrived at a price of Rs. 390 per share for the purposes of the preferential allotment through a valuation process it had undertaken. Meanwhile, the Competition Commission of India has approved the contentious deal under the green channel facility as per which a proposed deal which does not cause substantial adverse effect on market competition under the competition law is deemed to be approved on it being intimated to the regulator. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PNB Housing Finance Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp