Hero MotoCorp unveils e-scooter, to launch in 2022

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its first EV (an electric scooter) and aims to launch a slew of electric products from beginning 2022. 

Published: 11th August 2021 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its first EV (an electric scooter) and aims to launch a slew of electric products from beginning 2022.  Hero MotoCorp, which also owns a 35% stake in EV startup Ather Energy, plans to launch its first electric product before the end of the financial year 2022. 

Hero MotoCorp’s unveiling of its first EV comes at a time when SoftBank-backed Ola is launching its first e-scooter on August 15. Ola claims to have built the world’s largest e-2wheeler facility in Tamil Nadu and aims to dominate domestic as well as foreign markets. Additionally, Hero’s long term competitors — Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor — already have a product in the EV space. 

“The coming decade is the decade of electrification and we are working on developing our own EV products at different levels. We are vigorously testing electric two-wheelers at Jaipur and Munich,” said Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal during the company’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

He added that the company is working on multiple other products, including the ones with battery swapping technology from its Taiwanese partner Gogoro.

