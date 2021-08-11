STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zomato’s losses more than double to Rs 356 cr 

Food delivery platform Zomato reported a net consolidated loss of Rs 356.2 crore as against the loss of Rs 130.8 crore in Q4, FY21.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 09:00 AM

Zomato

For representational urpose.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food delivery platform Zomato reported a net consolidated loss of Rs 356.2 crore as against the loss of Rs 130.8 crore in Q4, FY21. The Gurgaon headquartered firm’s loss for FY21 stood at Rs 816 crore, according to first quarterly results of the newly listed company. Last month, Zomato attracted record number of qualified institutional investors and retail investors for its Rs 9,375-crore IPO valuing the firm at over $8 billion.

The consumer internet firm said that the losses are largely due to non-cash employee stock option programme (ESOP) expenses which have increased due to significant ESOP grants under the new scheme. “Our India food delivery business continues to remain contribution positive; although the contribution margin reduced slightly in Q1 FY22 as compared to the previous quarter on account of growth investments in addition to the costlier business environment (due to lockdowns) in which this growth was achieved,” Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal said.

However, the adjusted revenues which is the sum of revenue from the operations and delivery charges grew by 26% to Rs 1,160 crore compared to Rs 920 crore in Q4,FY22.  Goyal  said that the revenue growth was largely on the back of growth in its core food delivery business which continued to grow despite the severe Covid wave starting April.

The dining-out business was significantly impacted reversing most of the gains the industry made during the preceding quarter, he added. Zomato’s hyperpure vertical, under which it supplies raw materials to restaurants, also suffered losses in June quarter due to the investments in the growth. The company has achieved a billion dollar milestone of which 10% were delivered during the last three months.

Better payouts for delivery partners
The company has devised an improved payment for its over 3 lakh delivery partners with a 15% hike.“On an average, the top 20% of our delivery partners who deliver on bikes and put in more than 40 hours a week receive a payout of more than Rs 27,000 per month,” it added.

Zomato
