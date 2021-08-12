STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon India announces expansion of fulfilment network in TN; almost doubles storage capacity

The fulfilment infrastructure to offer storage space of close to 4.4 million cubic feet to sellers in Tamil Nadu.

The e-commerce giant launched a new fulfilment centre and a specialised FC for large appliances and furniture in Coimbatore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in Tamil Nadu by almost doubling the storage capacity this year.

The fulfilment infrastructure to offer storage space of close to 4.4 million cubic feet to sellers in the State.

The e-commerce giant launched a new fulfilment centre (FC) and a specialised FC for large appliances and furniture in Coimbatore.

The company would also 'quadruple' its storage capacity at an existing Centre in Chennai, a company statement said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally inaugurated the fulfilment centre in the presence of Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu, company Vice-President (Customer Fulfilment Operations) and Supply Chain, Prakash Dutta, among others.

In Tamil Nadu, Amazon India would have six fulfilment centres and double its storage capacity with close to 4.4 million cubic feet spread across a carpet area of more than one million square foot.

The buildings are ready and operational ahead of the festive season and can support more than 50,000 sellers besides generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

"Tamil Nadu continues to be a significant region for us, and we are elated to further deepen our investment in the State.

This network of six fulfilment centres offering a storage capacity of more than 4.4 million cubic feet will provide a fillip to sellers as well as ancillary industries including packaging, transportation, logistics....," Dutta said.

"While we continue to prioritise the safety of our teams and customers, we are confident that this expansion will help us enhance customer experience in Tamil Nadu, during and beyond the festive season," he added.

The expansion in Tamil Nadu was part of Amazon's plan to increase its fulfilment network by close to 40 per cent across the country and to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers.

"Of the six FCs in Tamil Nadu, two of them are specialized buildings and will house tens of thousands of products in the large appliances category consisting of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions and a selection of products in the furniture category", it added.

