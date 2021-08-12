STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rise 45 per cent in October 2020: SIAM

Two-wheeler dispatches from the OEMs to dealerships declined by 2 per cent to 12,53,937 units in July, compared to 12,81,354 units in the year-ago period.

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 45 per cent to 2,64,442 units in July against 1,82,779 units in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches from the OEMs to dealerships declined by 2 per cent to 12,53,937 units in July, compared to 12,81,354 units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle sales were at 8,37,096 units last month as against 8,88,520 units in July 2020, down 6 per cent. Scooter sales increased 10 per cent to 3,66,292 units from 3,34,288 units. Similarly, three-wheeler sales surged 41 per cent to 17,888 units last month as against 12,728 units a year ago.

The total sales across categories, excluding commercial vehicles, stood at 15,36,269 units compared to 14,76,861 units in July last year.

