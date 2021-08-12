STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail inflation eases to 5.59 per cent in July

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office, inflation in the food basket slowed down to 3.96 per cent in July from 5.15 per cent in the previous month.

Published: 12th August 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

CPI inflation for Q1:2022-23 is projected at 5.1 per cent. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation eased to 5.59 per cent in July mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.26 per cent in June and 6.73 per cent in July 2020.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket slowed down to 3.96 per cent in July from 5.15 per cent in the previous month.

Earlier this month, the RBI projected the CPI inflation at 5.7 per cent during 2021-22 -- 5.9 per cent in the second quarter, 5.3 per cent in third, and 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal, with risks broadly balanced.

CPI inflation for Q1:2022-23 is projected at 5.1 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India, which has been mandated by the government to keep the retail inflation at 4 per cent with 2 per cent margin on either side, mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer Price Index
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp