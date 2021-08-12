STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Superbike maker Ducati launches two models in India

Back in 2016, the company had entered the cruiser segment with the XDiavel range.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ducati

Both the new bikes come with a BS-VI compliant 160 HP engine. (Representational Image | Ducati Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday said it has launched XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel Black Star models in India priced at Rs 18 lakh and Rs 22.6 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

"The XDiavel range was the result of our efforts to bring two universes together. We wanted to build a bike that offered the comfort of the cruiser and the performance of a sport-focused bike. XDiavel has wowed and attracted a massive following all over the world and offers a wholesome riding experience in an incredibly attractive looking package," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

The XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark are finally here as India has a big community of riders who love cruisers, and the company is sure they will appreciate a cruiser which serves a unique flavor of comfort and pure, unadulterated performance, he added.

Both the new bikes come with a BS-VI compliant 160 HP engine.

