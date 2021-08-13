STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Voda Idea CEO pens note to users, says telco committed to offering superior services, propositions

The company will continue to deliver on this promise to keep users ahead, Takkar said in the mailer to consumers.

Published: 13th August 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid an existential crisis confronting the company, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar has reached out to consumers reaffirming the telcos' commitment to continue providing "superior services and best-in-class propositions".

Thanking users for their continued support as the company approaches first anniversary of 'Vi' branding, Takkar noted that Vi came with a promise of a better tomorrow, bringing the best in technology, services and solutions for the Digital Indian and Digital Bharat.

The company will continue to deliver on this promise to keep users ahead, Takkar said in the mailer to consumers.

"Looking ahead, we reinforce our commitment to continue providing you with superior services and best-in-class propositions," he said. Takkar, however, did not make any mention of the issues being faced by VIL, in his note.

He said that the past year saw the effects of an unprecedented global pandemic and tested the resilience of the human spirit.

"The year also saw the birth of the youngest telecom brand in the country - Vi - which in a short span of less than a year has become a brand you love," he said.

Looking back at the one year journey, Takkar said, the company accelerated and completed network integration across the country to ensure that users stay connected at all times.

"Our network warriors made heroic efforts in keeping the network running 24x7 through the lockdown, to ensure you and your loved ones can work, study, transact, and get the daily dose of entertainment from the safety of your homes," he recounted.

The VIL top honcho said that the company has built a 5G-ready network and incorporated technologies to cater to smart cities, smart machines and smart citizens.

"To help you do more, get more and get ahead in life, Vi collaborated with players in the areas of entertainment content, learning & upskilling, health and wellness, and business, to offer a bouquet of digital services," he said.

The CEO's note to consumers assumes significance in the backdrop of Vodafone Idea's desperate struggle to stay afloat.

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla recently stepped down as chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd, within two months of offering to hand over Aditya Birla Group's stake in the debt-laden telco over to the government, in a bid to avert a crisis for the telecom company.

VIL had an AGR liability of Rs 58,254 crore, of which the company has paid Rs 7,854.3 crore and Rs 50,399.6 crore is outstanding.

VIL's gross debt, excluding lease liabilities, stood at Rs 1,80,310 crore as of March 31, 2021.

The amount included deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 96,270 crore and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 23,080 crore, apart from the AGR liability.

Earlier this week, Vodafone Idea filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, after the apex court recently dismissed its plea for rectification of the alleged errors in the calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues.

In its review petition, VIL has said it is "a travesty of justice" that the company is restrained from questioning the arithmetical errors/omission which are going to cost it about Rs 25,000 crore (Rs 5,932 crore of principal plus interest, penalty and interest on penalty).

Vodafone Idea has said that its contentions have been rejected by the order under review and added that this denial could result in the company going under and its about 27.3 crore subscribers being left "high and dry".

Other fallouts include loss of investment in the business and an impact on livelihoods of employees, as well as distributor, retailers, and store staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp