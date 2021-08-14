STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Exports hit record high of USD 35.4 billion

Also as tentative data released earlier this week showed Indian shipments in August started off well in August garnering $7.4 billion in the first week of the month.

Published: 14th August 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exports to China have gone up despite India taking a number of steps to reduce its import dependence.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s merchandise export reached a record high of $35.4 billion in July, on account of recovery in key western market, up by 49% against the same month last year and up by 35% over FY20, before Covid. Meanwhile, merchandise imports also shot up to $46.4 billion, the second-highest in history, leading to a widening of trade deficit to $11 billion.

According to the revised data by the commerce ministry, exports were led by robust growth in petroleum products, jems and jewellery, chemicals, engineering goods, electronic goods, readymade garments.

Imports were driven by crude oil, chemicals, precious stones, iron and steel, electronic goods and gold. “This is the highest-ever exports recorded at least in the previous 9 years as per the data available with FIEO,” A Sakthivel, President, FIEO said.

The government has set a merchandise exports target of $400 billion for FY22 and $1 lakh crore ($1 trillion) in the next five years. Experts expect that exports will continue to maintain its growth momentum in August. FIEO chief said that the global demand during this period has remained buoyant as the order booking positions of exporters have been impressive.

Also as tentative data released earlier this week showed Indian shipments in August started off well in August garnering $7.4 billion in the first week of the month.

FIEO said that though the government has announced a slew of measures to support exports including the announcement of Ro- SCTL, the need of the hour is to soon notify the RoDTEP rates to remove uncertainty from the minds of the trade and industry.

It also requested the government to focus on key issues including priority status to exports sector, release of necessary funds for MEIS and clarity on SEIS benefits, resolving risky exporters issues, augmenting the flow of empty containers and establishing a regulatory authority to seek justification of freight hike and imposition of various charges by the shipping lines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp