Exports hit record high of USD 35.4 billion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise export reached a record high of $35.4 billion in July, on account of recovery in key western market, up by 49% against the same month last year and up by 35% over FY20, before Covid. Meanwhile, merchandise imports also shot up to $46.4 billion, the second-highest in history, leading to a widening of trade deficit to $11 billion.

According to the revised data by the commerce ministry, exports were led by robust growth in petroleum products, jems and jewellery, chemicals, engineering goods, electronic goods, readymade garments.

Imports were driven by crude oil, chemicals, precious stones, iron and steel, electronic goods and gold. “This is the highest-ever exports recorded at least in the previous 9 years as per the data available with FIEO,” A Sakthivel, President, FIEO said.

The government has set a merchandise exports target of $400 billion for FY22 and $1 lakh crore ($1 trillion) in the next five years. Experts expect that exports will continue to maintain its growth momentum in August. FIEO chief said that the global demand during this period has remained buoyant as the order booking positions of exporters have been impressive.

Also as tentative data released earlier this week showed Indian shipments in August started off well in August garnering $7.4 billion in the first week of the month.

FIEO said that though the government has announced a slew of measures to support exports including the announcement of Ro- SCTL, the need of the hour is to soon notify the RoDTEP rates to remove uncertainty from the minds of the trade and industry.

It also requested the government to focus on key issues including priority status to exports sector, release of necessary funds for MEIS and clarity on SEIS benefits, resolving risky exporters issues, augmenting the flow of empty containers and establishing a regulatory authority to seek justification of freight hike and imposition of various charges by the shipping lines.