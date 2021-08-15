STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Balaji Telefilms to invest in original content with affordable subscription for OTT platform

India presently has a mix of indigenous players such as Alt Balaji, Voot, Zee5, MX Player and Jio Cinema along with international streaming companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others.

Published: 15th August 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Balaji Telefilms said the pandemic has accelerated the digitalisation process in the country, which augurs well for the entertainment industry and particularly for OTT, in which it intends to "pursue and invest" in more original contents with affordable subscription rates.

The leading media and content provider, which is present in the subscription-based video on-demand service through ALTBalaji, has become a significant OTT player differentiated by its content and affordability, said the latest annual report of Balaji Telefilms.

"The company intends to pursue and invest in more original content catering to the specific preferences across different genres and at industry-competitive affordable subscription rates," said Balaji Telefilms Group Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Dwivedi over the strategy of the company.

With the success of few movie releases on the OTT platform witnessed during the year, the over-the-top (OTT) segment is also likely to provide platform for a small-budget deep content releases, he added.

After the pandemic, several movies have been straight away released on OTT by the producers by-passing the theatrical windows, as the multiplex were closed for significant durations during the nationwide lockdown and the second wave of COVID-19.

India presently has a mix of indigenous players such as Alt Balaji, Voot, Zee5, MX Player and Jio Cinema along with international streaming companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Disney-Hotstar in the segment.

"The substantial investment by telecom operators in increasing internet penetration and new technology, supports the consumer shift and further compliments the development of digital infrastructure in the country," he said.

He added that this auger well for the entertainment industry, particularly the OTT segment, as it enables a much wider reach for 'target audience, where volume' and quality of the consumers are 'equally important for sustainable performance of the business'.

The company continues to maintain its focus on TV, movie and OTT segments with an aim towards maintaining a strong balance sheet along with growth opportunities in emerging consumer trends.

Over the TV business, Dwivedi said it is "highly likely" to continue on its recovery path from the pandemic with more spending on content.

While the movie business is likely to segregate releases based on budget and casting with big-ticket movies opting, for theatrical releases, conditional on the prevalent government restrictions.

"The company intends to continue to pursue strategic partnerships with leading players in the industry for a profitable and long-lasting growth, constrained by the objective to maintain a healthy financial position and cash flow," he said while addressing the shareholders of the company.

On the outlook, Dwivedi said, "We are optimistic on the outlook of the overall business, as we progress on our journey with a strategic focus on key areas of growth, financial metrics and customer satisfaction."

While talking about 2020-21, he said its OTT business delivered exceptional performance during the year and witnessed a comeback from the traditional TV and movie segments.

"In the aftermath of the pandemic, the organisation dealt with severe challenges from logistic to distribution and across all the verticals," he added.

In 2020-21, Bollywood veteran actor Jeetendra and his daughter Ekta Kapoor-promoted Balaji Telefilms' revenue from operation stood at Rs 315.78 crore, down 45.2 per cent.

It was Rs 576.63 crore in 2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balaji Telefilms Balaji Telefilms OTT platform
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp