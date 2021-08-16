STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tariff hike key to sector revival; Birla, ABG, Voda committed to supporting telco: Vodafone Idea CEO

On fundraising, Ravinder Takkar maintained that VIL continues to remain in active discussions with potential investors.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid an existential struggle, Vodafone Idea on Monday said while its recent tariff tweaks are steps in the right direction, such changes are not enough to solve the industry's structural issues, and tariff hikes and floor pricing remain critical for the sector revival.

Speaking during the Q1 earnings call, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar said although Kumar Mangalam Birla recently stepped down as chairman of Vodafone Idea, "he as well as Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and the Vodafone group are committing to providing support and guidance to the company, in line with the stated positions of both the groups".

"We will thus continue to get the benefit of their experience and support," Takkar said.

On fundraising, Takkar maintained that VIL continues to remain in active discussions with potential investors.

Citing the recent "tariff interventions" undertaken by VIL, including entry-level corporate postpaid plans and other offerings, Takkar said: "While these tariff interventions are steps in the right direction and will help in improving ARPU, such changes are not material enough to solve the structural issues that the industry is facing".

The company continues to engage with the regulator on floor pricing, which is "critical and necessary" to improve the overall health of the industry, he observed.

"As mentioned by us, time and again, tariff hike remains a critical factor to revive the sector, and pricing structure has to change where operators have the ability to charge customers for incremental usage," he pointed out.

The VIL top honcho further said that the company was "disappointed" by the Supreme Court's move to reject pleas filed by telecom operators, including Vodafone Idea, seeking rectification of the alleged errors in the calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues, payable by them.

"Needless to say we were disappointed by the verdict. We have recently filed a review petition in the SC clearly indicating that the intent is not for us to challenge the judgement of the court, but to seek corrections in demand due in manifest errors," Takkar said.

Vodafone Idea will be launching a music streaming service in partnership with a leading content provider that will be available to prepaid and postpaid consumers.

"We are also building a strong recommendation engine to offer a truly personalised experience to users. We are confident that VI (VIL) should be able to offer a truly delightful experience to our users comparable and better on many fronts than the current services available in the country," Takkar informed.

The management's commentary comes at a time when VIL is struggling to stay afloat.

The crisis-hit telco's Q1 earnings and June quarter operational metrics announced on Saturday, left analysts disappointed.

Goldman Sachs note cautioned that the company has large repayments due starting December '21, and at the current EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) run-rate, Vodafone Idea could have a Rs 23,800 crore cash shortfall until April 2022.

As per the Q1 report card released by the telco, the total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30, 2021, of VIL stood at Rs 1,91,590 crore, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,06,010 crore and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of Rs 62,180 crore that are due to the government.

The debt-ridden VIL posted a lower consolidated loss of Rs 7,319 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021, against Rs 25,460 crore loss a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Vodafone Idea declined by about 14 per cent to Rs 9,152.3 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 10,659.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla recently stepped down as chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd, within two months of offering to hand over Aditya Birla Group's stake in the debt-laden telco to the government in a bid to avert a crisis for the telecom company.

Last week, Vodafone Idea filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, after the apex court recently dismissed its plea for rectification of the alleged errors in the calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues.

In its review petition, VIL has said it is "a travesty of justice" that the company is restrained from questioning the arithmetical errors/omission, which are going to cost it about Rs 25,000 crore (Rs 5,932 crore of principal plus interest, penalty and interest on penalty).

Vodafone Idea petition has said that its contentions have been rejected by the order under review, and this denial could result in the company going under and its about 27.3 crore subscribers being left "high and dry".

Other fallouts include loss of investment in the business and an impact on livelihoods of employees, as well as distributor, retailers, and store staff, the company has said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vodafone idea Ravinder Takkar Birla ABG
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp