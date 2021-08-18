Grofers eyes 10-min delivery as Zomato puts in USD 100 million

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a fresh $100-million fundsraise from food delivery major Zomato at a likely $1billion valuation, e-grocery start-up Grofers has amped up its services by promising 10-minute delivery of groceries and other essentials across 10 cities in India.

Grofers CEO Albinder Dindsa said in a blogpost on Tuesday that the average delivery times are still hovering around the 15-minute mark, however the target is below 10 minutes for every customer in India. “As we sign up more partners and keep building out our network, we are confident we will be under 10 minutes for the majority of the customers within the next 45 days,” Dhindsa said.

The e-grocery segment constitutes 4% of the $55-billion e-commerce industry. The foray of Tata Group with a majority acquisition of Big Basket as well as the launch of JioMart by Reliance last year have consolidated the $2-billion industry.