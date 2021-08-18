STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI allows HDFC Bank to issue credit cards; ban on digital products remains

It seems that the restrictions were considered for lifting upon satisfactory compliance with critical observations as identified by the RBI.

Published: 18th August 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image of HDFC Bank branch used for representational purpose (File Photo | Reuters)

By  Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has partially lifted restrictions on HDFC Bank, which were put in place in December 2020, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The private lender has been allowed to resume issuing credit cards, but the ban on introducing new digital initiatives will continue, the person added, quoting a letter sent to the bank on August 17.

Perturbed by repeated tech glitches at HDFC Bank, the central bank took an unprecedented action against the lender eight months ago, putting a freeze on it issuing any new credit card, a segment in which it was a market leader, and also barring it from introducing any new digital offerings. However, the bank has been in constant discussion with RBI ever since the ban was imposed and has upgraded its systems as per the indications from the regulator.

The bank also chalked out a plan to revamp its digital banking infrastructure and conducted a third-party audit of its IT infrastructure on the RBI’s orders. It seems that the restrictions were considered for lifting upon satisfactory compliance with critical observations as identified by the RBI.

Earlier in an interaction with TNIE, Parag Rao, who is the head of consumer finance, digital banking and information technology had said, within 3-4 months of the ban getting lifted, one should expect a correction in the incremental market share back to the pre-ban levels. In the cards business, where the bank has 1.5 crore customers, the bank has lost its market share by a couple of percentage points because of the ban.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI HDFC bank HDFC bank credit cards
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp