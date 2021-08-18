RBI allows HDFC Bank to issue credit cards; ban on digital products remains

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has partially lifted restrictions on HDFC Bank, which were put in place in December 2020, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The private lender has been allowed to resume issuing credit cards, but the ban on introducing new digital initiatives will continue, the person added, quoting a letter sent to the bank on August 17.

Perturbed by repeated tech glitches at HDFC Bank, the central bank took an unprecedented action against the lender eight months ago, putting a freeze on it issuing any new credit card, a segment in which it was a market leader, and also barring it from introducing any new digital offerings. However, the bank has been in constant discussion with RBI ever since the ban was imposed and has upgraded its systems as per the indications from the regulator.

The bank also chalked out a plan to revamp its digital banking infrastructure and conducted a third-party audit of its IT infrastructure on the RBI’s orders. It seems that the restrictions were considered for lifting upon satisfactory compliance with critical observations as identified by the RBI.

Earlier in an interaction with TNIE, Parag Rao, who is the head of consumer finance, digital banking and information technology had said, within 3-4 months of the ban getting lifted, one should expect a correction in the incremental market share back to the pre-ban levels. In the cards business, where the bank has 1.5 crore customers, the bank has lost its market share by a couple of percentage points because of the ban.