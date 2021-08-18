STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges over 250 points to scale 56K for first time; HDFC Bank up 2 per cent

The 30-share index was trading 252.54 points or 0.40 per cent higher at its lifetime high of 56,044.81, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.75 points or 0.40 per cent to record 16,681.35.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex on Wednesday jumped over 250 points to scale the 56,000-mark for the first time, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in Asian peers.

The 30-share index was trading 252.54 points or 0.40 per cent higher at its lifetime high of 56,044.81, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.75 points or 0.40 per cent to record 16,681.35.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, L&T, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 209.69 points or 0.38 per cent higher at a new closing record of 55,792.27, and Nifty rose 51.55 points or 0.31 per cent to a new closing high of 16,614.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 343.73 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Domestic equities look to be good as of now. Lifting of the partial ban by the RBI to issue fresh credit cards is likely to aid heavyweight HDFC Bank and benchmark indices during the day," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals. However, equities in the US ended on a negative note in overnight trade. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.25 per cent to USD 69.20 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp