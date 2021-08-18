STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

US factory production rebounds at fastest pace in 4 months

The Fed reported that auto production continues to be constrained by a persistent shortage of computer chips.

Published: 18th August 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

A sign stands near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: U.S. factory production in July posted the strongest gain in 4 months, reflecting a surge in production at auto plants that are still wrestling with major supply chain problems.

Manufacturing output increased 1.4% last month following a decline of 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. It was the best showing since a 3.4% gain in March.

Overall, industrial production — which includes manufacturing, utilities and mining — posted a 0.9% increase, the best performance since a 2.8% surge in March.

The mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 1.2% as producers continued to ramp up production in response to rising prices for crude oil. Output in the utility sector fell 2.1% in July, as near record-high temperatures in the West were offset by cooler temperatures in other parts of the country.

About half of the 1.4% gain in manufacturing output came from an 11.2% rise in the productions of motor vehicles and parts, reflecting the fact that many auto plants trimmed or cancelled their typical shutdowns in July for retooling.

The Fed reported that auto production continues to be constrained by a persistent shortage of computer chips.

While the gain in factory output in July was double what had been expected, many economists said that output in the coming months will likely moderate given the ongoing problems with supply chains and labour shortages.

“With many sectors still suffering from severe shortages of raw materials and workers, we suspect growth will slow again over the coming months,” said Andrew Hunger, senior US. economist at Capital Economics.

With the 0.9% gain in July, overall industrial production is now 6.6% above its July 2020 level but still 0.2% below its February 2020 pre-pandemic peak. However, the manufacturing sector is now 0.8% above its pre-pandemic peak. Industries operated at 76.1% of capacity in July, up from 75.4% of capacity in June.

In addition to the strong gain in auto and parts production, machinery output was up 1.9% in July, computers and electronics showed a 1.1% gain and aircraft production rose 1.9%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 US factory production
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp