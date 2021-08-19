STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon bets on investment business, puts funds in Smallcase

The investment is as a part of Amazon’s funding strategy in early-stage start-ups in India through its $250-mn Amazon Smbhav fund initiative.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amazon has forayed into the burgeoning investment industry in India by betting on a Bengaluru-based wealth-tech start-up Smallcase. The Series C  $40-million fundraise was led by Fearing Capital, Premji invest and existing investors including Sequoia Capital India, DSP Group, Beenxt, Blume Ventures, and WEH Ventures.

The investment is as a part of Amazon’s funding strategy in early-stage start-ups in India through its $250-mn Amazon Smbhav fund initiative announced in April this year. Although both Amazon and Smallcase haven’t provided details of whether this will be a strategic investment under which one can invest in equities through the e-tailer’s app, this will further the US based firm’s ambitions to consolidate its position in the growing wealth management industry.

According to a recent report by the State Bank of India, the country added nearly 44.7 lakh retail investor accounts during the first two months of Q1, FY22 with the confidence of the middle-income group in India’s equity market sharply rising. This is particularly true of the millennial investors who wish to invest a part of their savings/income in markets, especially in the face of any adverse circumstances.

For Amazon, this will be the third vertical in the financial services sector apart from the insurance and payment that the e-tailer is now engaged in. It had earlier pumped in Rs 700 crore in its payment subsidiary Amazon Pay, bringing the total infusion in the company at nearly $700 million. “By increasing product selection and convenience, this will provide an additional channel for consumers to participate in the equity markets,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon investment industry Smallcase
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp