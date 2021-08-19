Govt launches pilot run of International Bullion Exchange

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Wednesday launched the pilot run for the International Bullion Exchange, which is set to go live on October 1, 2021.

The finance ministry says the International Bullion Exchange will be a ‘Gateway for Bullion Imports into India’, wherein all bullion imports for domestic consumption will be channelised through the exchange.

“The exchange ecosystem is expected to bring all the market participants at a common transparent platform for bullion trading and provide an efficient price discovery, assurance in the quality of gold, enable greater integration with other segments of financial markets and help establish India’s position as a dominant trading hub in the world,” the ministry said.

Already, the centre has created a holding company India International Bullion Holding IFSC Ltd (IIBH) for setting up and operationalising International Bullion Exchange, Bullion Clearing Corporation and Bullion Depository in IFSC, GIFT City.