Kia sells two lakh units of 'Seltos' SUV in second anniversary of starting operations in India

The Seltos contributed over 66 per cent of the total sales of Kia India, which has also crossed cumulative sales of 3 lakh units.

Published: 20th August 2021 04:23 PM

Kia Motors launches Seltos SUV (Photo |Cardekho)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean auto major Kia on Friday said it has sold two lakh units of its flagship SUV Seltos in two years of its operations in India. Kia India has also sold 1.5 lakh units of internet-enabled 'connected cars' in this period, the company said in a statement.

A connected car has its own internet connectivity and has the capability to connect with nearby devices over wireless networks offering the driver a host of useful functions, such as live traffic updates and alternative routes; start engine remotely through a smartphone app before going out or contact emergency services in case of accidents.

The Seltos contributed over 66 per cent of the total sales of Kia India, which has also crossed cumulative sales of 3 lakh units, it added. "While 58 per cent of Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to more than 35 per cent," the company said adding that diesel powertrain accounted for 45 per cent of the overall sales of the SUV.

Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said, "Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. These back-to-back milestones are a testament to our commitment to bringing a revolution in the auto industry and catering to the new age, young-at-heart dynamic buyers with class-leading premium products."

He added that the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology. Kia India also said the sales milestone of 1.5 lakh connected cars "affirm the brand's technological advancement and understanding of the vast Indian market".

"While the Seltos remains the flagbearer of this achievement as well, contributing over 78 per cent, the Sonet accounts for over 19 per cent of the total connected Kia sales," it added.

