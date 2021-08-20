STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nissan Renault Financial Services India donates Rs 1 crore to PM CARES Fund

Nissan Motor India has already contributed Rs 6.5 crore towards local communities, with a cash contribution to the Tamil Nadu SDM and Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund.

Published: 20th August 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd on Friday said that Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI) has donated Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Fund towards COVID-19 relief measures.

Nissan Motor India has already contributed Rs 6.5 crore towards local communities, with a cash contribution to the Tamil Nadu SDMA, Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund and COVID-19 relief equipment to NGOs and hospitals.

With the donation of Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES fund by NRFSI, the total amount of contribution towards various COVID-19 relief measures in India from the automotive alliance has gone up to Rs 7.5 crore, the company said in a statement.

Nissan Motor Corporation Senior Vice President, Global Treasury and Sales Finance Rakesh Kochhar said, "the second wave of COVID-19 has disrupted many lives and left people with uncertainties. NRFSI has come forward and donated Rs 1 crore for the well-being of society to support the government during these challenging times".

He added that Nissan India is also committed to help society and its employees through continuous support and CSR outreach.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd President Sinan Ozkok said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has always helped its employees and other stakeholders through its differentiated CSR initiatives.

"We are dedicated towards providing all the necessary means to the people in need. Our donation to the PM CARES Fund is an endeavor to extend a helping hand to society, during these challenging times," he added.

The company said as part of the relief equipment support with the start of the second wave of COVID-19, Nissan India has distributed N-95 masks, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, portable ECG machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters and nasal oxygen machines in Delhi NCR and Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nissan Renault Financial Services India PM CARES Fund COVID19 Coronavirus Nissan COVID19 relief
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp