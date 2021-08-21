12.83 lakh new enrolments in EPFO in June

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Employees’ Provident Funds Organization (EPFO) has added 12.83 lakh net subscribers during June, according to payroll data released on Friday. Around 6.15 lakh new subscribers were in the age group of 18-25 years, which is 47.89% of the net additions.

This was followed by members in the age group of 29-35 years with around 2.55 lakh payroll additions. Age-wise data indicates that first-time job seekers are joining organised sector workforce in large numbers.

“Of the total 12.83 lakh net subscribers added during the month, around 8.11 lakh new members have come under the social security coverage of Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme for the first time,” the labour ministry said in a statement.

The net addition of female members at 2.56 lakh saw an increase of around 0.79 lakh from the number of new additions in this category during the previous month. Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are at the forefront of payroll addition with 7.78 lakh subscribers in June, it said.