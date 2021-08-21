Customers beware! Punjab National Bank warns about fake portal created by fraudsters

By Online Desk

With the world moving towards digital currency and online payment systems, the number of cybercrimes and frauds has also increased.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, banks have started providing most of their services to customers online.

In such a scenario, it is very important for those who make use of online banking services to know if the information one receives or comes across is legit.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has warned its customers of a fake complaint portal of the bank that is doing the rounds on social media.

"Do not fall prey to complaint portal fraud. Customers, take note," PNB said in a tweet. "Please note that the bank does not have a complaint portal by the name of www.complaintsqueryregister.com. The fake portal carries the bank's logo and is being circulated on social media with the intention of defrauding our customers," PNB said in the advisory.

Last week, PNB had asked its customers to report any fraudulent mails and messages to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

On August 14, the bank had put out a tweet warning its customers and asked them to always check the official website for offers and contests.

"Isn’t something fishy? The answer is if you haven’t participated in a lottery, you can’t win it. Report such incidents of fraudulent messages on https://cybercrime.gov.in. Be mindful," it tweeted.