STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Falling crude rates to reverse fuel price trend 

While petrol prices have not fallen, industry sources say they are likely to follow suit soon, reflecting the fall in crude rates.

Published: 21st August 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

India’s fuel marketing sector is largely dominated by three state-run oil marketing firms: IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The steady decline in global crude oil prices over the past fortnight has begun to offer some relief to India’s battered auto fuel customers, with diesel prices being cut for the third straight day on Friday. While petrol prices have not fallen, industry sources say they are likely to follow suit soon, reflecting the fall in crude rates.

Brent crude oil prices have dived over $10 per barrel since the beginning of August and are currently trading at $65.6 on the spot market—their lowest level since May.  Crude oil prices have begun facing concerted pressure on the demand side due to fears that the rising number of Delta variant Covid-19 cases globally may result in the return of lockdowns and a demand crash. 

On the supply side, there has been a sharp increase in the number of operating rigs in the United States, leading to a rise in production. India’s oil companies generally price petrol and diesel based on a 15-day rolling average of the respective international benchmark rates. According to industry sources, this graph has begun to trend downwards over the past week, resulting in the price cuts. 

Fuel prices had seen their first revision in over a month on Monday, when diesel prices were cut by between 19-21 paise a litre, bringing the rates down to Rs 89.67 per litre in New Delhi. Similar cuts on Thursday and Friday have brought diesel prices down to Rs 89.27 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 96.84 in Mumbai, Rs 93.84 in Chennai and Rs 92.32 in Kolkata. 

“There will be some relief for customers because there is a little more crude oil supply in the market than was factored in earlier (due to the rise in US rigs), and the delta variant is raising genuine fears that demand will again be dented—especially in places like the US and China. This is causing a fall in both spot and futures prices internationally. So once the benchmark rates fall, oil companies will start doing so for petrol too,” said an industry executive.

Goldman Sachs, for instance, has now cut its estimates for GDP growth in the US due to delta variant concerns, which oil market observers say could have a further impact on oil demand in the second half of this year. However, while both these factors are likely to keep prices low in the immediate future, analysts still expect crude rates to continue on their general recovery trend in the medium-to-long term once cases fall again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fuel prices
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp