Sebi plans swing pricing in debt fund valuations

Sebi says swing pricing is needed to address issues in addition to above costs of bid-offer spread and transaction costs.

Published: 21st August 2021 08:30 AM

SEBI

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to protect existing investors in a mutual fund scheme from the dilution of funds’ value due to exit and entry of investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to introduce the Swing Pricing mechanism.

Swing Pricing mechanism is adjusting the net asset value (NAV) of units of a mutual fund scheme so as to ensure that the cost incurred due to subscription or redemption is not borne by existing customers but instead by those who are buying or selling the units of the fund.

Sebi says swing pricing is needed to address issues in addition to above costs of bid-offer spread and transaction costs. “There is a need for a mechanism that imposes certain cost on exiting investors (since they are contributing to a downward spiral in NAV) while incentivising entering investors (since they are helping to stem the downward spiral in NAV),” says Sebi in a consultation paper issued recently.

The capital market regulator has planned to initially implement the mechanism in case of open-ended debt schemes with high or very high risk.  Subsequently, the mechanism would be implemented on other schemes.

Swing pricing would be applicable to all unitholders with an exemption for redemptions up to Rs 2 lakh for all unitholders and up to Rs 5 lakh for senior citizens at mutual fund level in order to keep retail investor and senior citizen insulated from the applicability of swing pricing to certain extent. Sebi has also proposed that each mutual fund company must have laid down policies and approved procedures of swing pricing. It also proposes that all fund houses must provide clear disclosures regarding the swing pricing mechanism in their scheme documents.

The market regulator has sought public comment on whether there is a need for swing pricing, whether India should follow full/partial swing or a hybrid model and other dos and don’ts of the mechanism.  The last date for filing comments on the proposals is August 25, 2021.

