STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank aims to regain lost market share in 1 year after RBI lifts credit card ban

Parag Rao, its group head for payments and consumer finance, digital banking and IT told reporters that the bank has set some milestones for itself as it seeks to re-enter the market.

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank is looking at winning back the market share by number of cards in the next one year, a senior official said on Monday.

The largest private sector lender by assets was allowed to issue new credit cards by the RBI last week, over eight months after being banned from doing so due to concerns over repeated technological outages.

Parag Rao, its group head for payments and consumer finance, digital banking and IT told reporters that the bank has set some milestones for itself as it seeks to re-enter the market.

The first is to achieve monthly new credit card sales to 3 lakh, the number right before the ban in November 2020, Rao said, adding that the same will be achieved in three months.

Two quarters after that, it aims to take the monthly new card sales to 5 lakh a month, Rao said, adding that in three to four quarters from now, it plans to regain the market share by number of cards.

Rao added that during the ban, the bank lost its market share by number of cards but was able to maintain the market share on initiatives taken to prod users to spend.

It can be noted that as per data, the bank's market share by number of cards had come down by around 2 percentage points to under 25 per cent, as smaller rivals including ICICI Bank and SBI Cards seized the opportunity to close the gap.

After the lifting of the ban, HDFC Bank had spoken about coming back with a bang. Rao said spends on credit cards are 60 per cent higher in April-June quarter on its card portfolio.

The bank will depend on its internal set of customers to grow the number of cards and is also looking at partnering with key players like Paytm announced earlier in the day, to increase its sourcing.

Rao also said that the conservative approach on the credit front will continue for the bank even as it goes aggressively on the new business sourcing.

The bank scrip was trading 0.57 per cent up at Rs 1,522.95 a piece on BSE at 1318 hrs as against gains of 0.43 per cent on the benchmark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC bank RBI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp