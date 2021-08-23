STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nationwide strike against gold hallmarking rules evokes strong response: GJC

Jain also said that the protesting jewellers will make a representation to district collectors against the gold hallmarking rules.

Published: 23rd August 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

gold, gold ornaments, gold price

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Barring big corporates, most jewellery shops remained shut on Monday in response to a nationwide strike call given by 350-odd jewellery associations to protest the new gold hallmarking rules of the Centre, All India Gem Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said.

The jewellery bodies are against the government's Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) system which they said has nothing to do with the purity of gold but is just a tracking mechanism.

Speaking with PTI, All India Gem Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Director Dinesh Jain said, "There has been a very strong response to a nationwide strike against the HUID system. Shops are closed for a day." Big corporates in the jewellery sector never participate in such strikes.

Mostly individual and family-run jewellery shops in all four zones are shut for a day, he said. However, in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, shops were shut till 12.30 pm due to the Onam festival, he said.

Jain also said that the protesting jewellers will make a representation to district collectors against the gold hallmarking rules.

Mandatory gold hallmarking, a purity certification of the precious metal, has come into force from June 16 in a phased manner. The government has identified 256 districts from 28 states and union territories for the phase-1 implementation.

Last week, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director-General Pramod Kumar Tiwari had urged jewellers' bodies to call off the strike, saying gold hallmarking implementation has so far been a "grand success." BIS is implementing the gold hallmarking system in the country.

According to protesting jewellers' bodies, the earlier process of gold hallmarking was better than the new HUID system which is against the principle of 'ease of doing business.

Jewellers' bodies' fear that the government may use the data being uploaded in the name of the new HUID system to crackdown on jewellers for any mismatch in stock that's been hallmarked and sold.

"There is a practical problem in implementing the HUID system. Suppose a wholesaler has a hallmarked gold jewellery stock of 50 kg. A retailer comes to him and buys 1 kg of jewellery. It takes a few minutes to give the stock but billing with HUID on each piece of jewellery takes hours," Jain explained.

This problem is there at every stage from a wholesaler, distributor, retailer to jeweller, he said and argued that the BIS has a mandate to ensure the purity of gold to consumers and it should stick to that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hallmarking rules Gold
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp