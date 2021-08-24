STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Is the IPO market losing its sheen? 

The Rs 5,000-crore IPO of the company had seen a tepid response from investors as it was subscribed only 1.71 times.

Published: 24th August 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a fabulous run, it seems investors are shying away from IPOs (Initial Public Offerings). Not only is there a fall in the subscription rate of recent IPOs, but the stocks are also debuting on the bourses at a discount and most of them so far are trading at a lower value than the issue price.

India’s fifth-largest cement-maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation’ shares made a weak debut on Monday as it started off its first-day trade at a 17.37% discount to the issue price of Rs 570. The Rs 5,000-crore IPO of the company had seen a tepid response from investors as it was subscribed only 1.71 times.

Nuvoco’s performance was followed by CarTrade’s underwhelming listing. The multi-channel auto platform’s shares made a weak debut as the stock was listed with a 1.11% discount to the issue price of Rs 1,618 per share. The stock opened at Rs 1,600 on the BSE despite being oversubscribed by 20.29 times during August 9-11.

Similarly, shares of Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles and Krsnaa Diagnostics have performed poorly with their value crashing 7-16% since listing. And if experts are to be believed, upcoming listings —Chemplast Sanmar (subscribed 2.17x.) and Aptus Value Housing Finance (subscribed 17.2x) may also receive dull responses from investors. 

Experts attribute to multiple factors with the two most important are — correction in mid/small-cap stocks and cyclical downturn. Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said “A lot depends on the performance of the secondary stock market for the subscription trend of IPOs. It impacts the demand & valuations of new company offerings and listing gains. The ongoing weak performance of the broad market due to heavy selling of Mid & Small-caps is affecting the primary market today.” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said, “IPOs are seeing a downcycle in terms of oversubscription and listing gains. Like every other cycle, even the IPO cycle undergoes various stages.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPO Initial Public Offerings
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp