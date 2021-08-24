Vodafone loses 43 lakh users; Airtel trails Jio

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Subscriber data for the month of June shows that struggling Vodafone Idea has continued to haemorrhage users at a very high rate, losing a net 42.8 lakh wireless users during the month. In May, both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel had seen massive net subscriber losses at 42.81 lakh and 46.13 lakh subscribers respectively, while Reliance Jio gained net of 35.54 lakh subscribers.

In June, however, unlike Vodafone Idea, Airtel returned to the positive zone by adding 38.1 lakh users, while Jio widened its lead with a net addition of 54.6 lakh subscribers. TRAI’s subscriber data shows that Vodafone Idea’s net loss of Rs 7,319.1 crore in the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY22) was largely driven by the large losses in the subscriber base and the consequent impact on the company's revenue.

Other factors such as the removal of the interconnect usage charge system in January this year also hit the firm’s revenues, pulling down average revenue per user (ARPU) sharply. Vodafone Idea’s market share in the crucial wireless segment has witnessed a steady deterioration over the past few quarters, but the pace has accelerated in the previous two quarters.

The company had once been the country’s largest telco in terms of userbase, boasting a market share of 31.49% in October 2019. However, after the SC verdict on AGR during 2019 and massive losses due to liabilities arising from the same verdict, the company has witnessed a steady fall in the number of users.