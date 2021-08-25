STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
348 Nidhi companies fail to meet norm: Government

The government has warned stakeholders of 348 companies that failed to meet the requisite criteria for declaration as a Nidhi company.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has warned stakeholders of 348 companies that failed to meet the requisite criteria for declaration as a Nidhi company.

“Stakeholders are advised to verify the antecedents of a company functioning as a Nidhi and ensure that it has been declared as a Nidhi company by the Central government before becoming its member and depositing/investing their hard-earned money in such companies,” the ministry of corporate affairs said.

MCA advises investors to verify status of Nidhi companies before investment. ‘Nidhi’ means a company that has been incorporated as a Nidhi with the object of cultivating the habit of thrift and savings amongst its members, receiving deposits from, and lending to, its members only, for their mutual benefit.

As on August 24, forms filed by 348 companies were scrutinised but “not a single company could satisfy the requisite criteria for it to be declared as a Nidhi company by the Central government,” it said.

