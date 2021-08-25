STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India remains firmly committed to move forward with goal of clean, modern mobility: PM Modi

Presence of manufacturing units of global automobile manufacturers in India is reflective of a thriving ecosystem, Modi added.

Published: 25th August 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:21 AM

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with automobile manufacturing so that the industry becomes more productive and sustainable.

In a message to the auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on its 61st Annual Convention, the Prime Minister also stated that India remained firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility, while lauding the role of the industry in the country's progress.

"The role of the automobile industry in India's economy and progress has been remarkable. From contributing significantly towards manufacturing to furthering exports, from creating numerous employment opportunities to adding to the ease of living for people, the sector has been a partner in India's growth story," Modi wrote in his message which was read out by SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa.

He further said, "Even during the nation's fight against COVID-19, the sensitive and active effort of the sector is deeply valued." Stating that modernity in mobility brings about a positive impact in almost every industry and every sector of the country, Modi said, "The 21st century India remains firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility. Holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with auto manufacturing so that the industry becomes more productive and sustainable." He also reassured the auto industry that "all the stakeholders have an important role in our government's steadfast efforts to transform India into a global manufacturing hub".

Presence of manufacturing units of global automobile manufacturers in India is reflective of a thriving ecosystem, Modi added.

Reiterating that there are rapid changes taking place in technology, lifestyle and economy and old approaches and old practices have to be changed, he said "It is also crucial to protect our environment, resources and raw materials." For this reason, Modi said, "India is not only emphasizing on exploring new possibilities but also encouraging a circular economy. Recently launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy exemplifies this vision." The Prime Minister said as India celebrates the 75 years of Independence, the next 25 years are very important for the country.

"We have to work together for the next generation infrastructure, world class manufacturing and new age technology. India is committed to providing its citizens with global standards in terms of quality and safety," he asserted.

