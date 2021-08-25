STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian automobile industry facing many immediate, medium-term challenges: Kenichi Ayukawa

The COVID-19 pandemic has further caused negative growth for the industry pushing volumes back by many years, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said.

Published: 25th August 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Automobile industry

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian automobile industry is going through a deep structural slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic has further impacted the sector pushing it back by many years, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said on Wednesday.

Speaking at industry body SIAM's 61st Annual Convention, Ayukawa noted that all auto segments like passenger vehicles and two-wheelers have witnessed a drastic drop in growth rates over the last 5-10 years.

"Even before COVID started, the Indian automobile Industry was facing a deep structural slowdown," Ayukawa, who is also the MD and CEO of country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India, noted in the online event.

He further said that "in all four segments of the industry -- passenger vehicle, two-wheelers, commercial vehicle, and three-wheelers, the long-term growth rate has come down drastically in the past 5 to 10 years even before COVID started."

The COVID-19 pandemic has further caused negative growth for the industry pushing volumes back by many years, he added. Ayukawa said that the industry is currently facing many immediate and medium-term challenges.

"Some of the immediate short-term concerns for the industry are: pandemic-related uncertainties and health of our people, global shortage of semiconductors, rising commodity prices, upcoming fuel-efficiency and BSVI Phase-2 regulations, shortage of shipping containers, and import restrictions," he added.

Besides, the industry is also facing some medium-term challenges like ensuring a sustained demand, affordability for customers, localisation, preparing for long-term regulations, and new powertrain technologies, Ayukawa noted.

To overcome these challenges and bring back industry on the track of growth, focused action is required through some key enablers, he stated.

"SIAM and ACMA have together worked out a localisation roadmap with a target of about 15-20 per cent further localisation in next 2 to 5 years," he noted. The second enabler is having a long-term regulatory map, the industry leader noted.

"SIAM has prepared an approach paper for a long-term regulatory roadmap that takes care of all aspects and gives clarity on future investments," Ayukawa stated.

The auto industry is also working hard on new powertrain technologies, he added. Ayukawa also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rolling out a fitness-based scrappage policy just a few days ago.

"We will work with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for improvement and early execution. I would like to express my gratitude to the government for announcing a Production-Linked Incentive scheme for the auto industry and advanced chemistry cells," he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kenichi Ayukawa Automobile industry
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp