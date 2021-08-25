STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Long road to recovery as small firms yet to achieve pre-Covid level’

Data analysed by Care Ratings showed that of the 3,008 companies, only 1,335, which is 44% of the sample, had sales that were higher than that in 2019.

Published: 25th August 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India Inc has managed to weather the Covid-19 storm in the first quarter of the current financial year, bouncing back from the low base of the year-ago quarter, but it was largely driven by the big companies with quarterly sales of above Rs 500 crore. Smaller firms, however, have still not recovered from the pandemic-led double lockdown implying there is a long road to recovery.

Data analysed by Care Ratings showed that of the 3,008 companies, only 1,335, which is 44% of the sample, had sales that were higher than that in 2019. This means more than half of these companies have not yet reached their pre-pandemic levels. Further, if 224 firms are excluded which registered less than Rs 1 crore increase in sales, the proportion comes down to 37%. Compared to 2020, 711 companies had witnessed lower sales in 2021.

The overall performance of the first quarter shows that corporate earnings have been very buoyant relative to 2020, but only marginally better than 2019. A size-wise analysis shows that for very small companies with sales of less than Rs 10 crore, the growth in sales was negative in 2021, meaning the second wave of disruptions have pushed these micro and small enterprises even further back this year. For other companies with sales in the range of Rs 10-25 crore, Rs 25-100 crore and Rs 100-500 crore, while there was an improvement in sales in 2021 over 2020, it was still lower than that in 2019.

Just 418 companies with sales above Rs 500 crore had seen sales crossing the 2019 level. In terms of profits, companies with sales Rs 0-10 crore and Rs 10-25 crore posted losses for the second successive quarter. Growth in sales was impressive at 43% in 2021 but gets diluted to 3.5% when compared with 2019. Raw material costs went up sharply in 2021. But, when compared with 2019, the increase is marginal at 0.3%.

Interestingly, staff costs rose 12.4%. This could mean companies have been increasing both the headcount as well as salaries of the staff. Interest costs exhibit a decline both when compared with 2019 as well as 2020 as cost of capital came down and companies have tended to borrow less money from banks. In Q1, credit growth fell 1%.

The lockdown has affected sectors in a disparate manner. At least 18 industry groups are yet to reach the turnover of 2019 level even while growth in 2021 compared with 2020 has been very impressive (see chart). Of these, 8 are in the services sector which is significant as it vindicates the view that this segment has not yet recovered from the lockdowns. Four of them are directly related to household spending which again indicates that there is still a long distance to be covered before normalcy can be restored.

COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
