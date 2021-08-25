STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Markets end flat; Nifty scales fresh closing peak

After touching its all-time high of 56,198.13 in early trade, the 30-share index ended 14.77 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 55,944.21.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:16 PM

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex ended on a flat note after scaling a new lifetime peak on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets.

The broader NSE Nifty, however, ended 10.05 points or 0.06 per cent higher at its new closing record of 16,634.65. It touched an all-time high of 16,712.45 during the day.

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, HUL, Nestle India and ITC. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities traded in a range-bound ahead of futures and options (F&O) expiry. Barring IT, metal and FMCG, most sectoral indices turned red towards the final session of the day," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Investors continued to remain upbeat on IT stocks in the backdrop of sustained earnings visibility, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Shanghai and Seoul were positive. Equities in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in afternoon trade. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.36 per cent to USD 70.6 per barrel.

