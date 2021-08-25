STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New CBDT chairman, members likely to be appointed by August-end

Officials claim that government may reconsider inducting other senior officials who were left out in May.

Published: 25th August 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 10:54 AM

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is likely to announce the appointment of new members of CBDT by this month-end and is planning to fill vacancies for senior positions at the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs soon.

“The hiring will speed up, especially at the top position. It is expected that by the end of this month, the government is likely to appoint new board members of CBDT and also its chairman,” a senior official at the finance ministry told TNIE.

According to sources in the finance ministry, name of Anuja Sarangi is doing rounds for the post of CBDT chairman, and the announcement is likely to be made next week or latest by the first week of September. She is working as Member (Vigilance) in the CBDT and is freshly inducted in the CBDT board.

In May, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) named 1985 batch officers of the Indian Revenue Service — Anu J Singh, J B Mohapatra and Anuja Sarangi — as new members of CBDT board, the administrative and policy-making body for the Income Tax Department.

After retirement of PC Mody, Mohapatra was also given the charge of interim chairman of CBDT. With Anu J Singh and Krishna Mohan Prasad, two board members retiring in August and another member SK Gupta already retired, there is fresh vacancy in the board. Mohapatra will retire in April next year while Sarangi will superannuate in May, 2023.

Sources said that as the government is focussing on tax collection, which is doing better than expected, it is addressing the pending demand of filling up senior positions on priority basis.

On May 1, more than 190 vacancies for Principal Commissioners, around 50 at the level of Chief Commissioners and Principal Chief Commissioners, and a secretary-level post were reported. Officials had flagged their concerns with the finance minister. Some of the appointments were done in May and rest are expected in the coming few weeks.

