STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Supreme Court asks DoT not to invoke Airtel bank guarantee

On August 17, however, the DoT had sent demand notices for the payment of these dues within the week, failing which Bharti Airtel’s bank guarantees would be invoked.

Published: 25th August 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Bharti Airtel on Tuesday got three weeks time from the Supreme Court after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) threatened to invoke the company’s bank guarantees to recover Rs 1,376 crore in pending AGR dues for spectrum sold to it by bankrupt Videocon Telecom (VTL).

While the SC said that Airtel would have to approach the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) with the argument that it wasn’t liable to pay Videocon’s AGR dues, it nevertheless directed the DoT to not invoke the company’s bank guarantees for three weeks.

The bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah made it clear that the SC would not “interfere” with the earlier AGR judgement, but “it will give (Airtel) the liberty to withdraw to approach the appropriate forum”.

In October 2019, the SC had ruled in favour of a broader definition of AGR which would include non-telecom revenues too. Since AGR is the basis on which statutory dues are paid, the court had directed telcos to pay pending AGR dues running up to as much as Rs 1.52 lakh crore. The SC subsequently allowed telcos to pay the dues in annual instalments spread over a 10-year timeframe.

While Airtel has already paid Rs 18,004 crore out of its total AGR liabilities of Rs 43,000 crore, it has disagreed with the DoT’s stance that it is also liable for the Rs 1,376 crore that Videocon Telecom would have to pay. Airtel had bought the spectrum assets currently under scrutiny from Videocon Telecom in 2016 and has held that the AGR liability would have to be fixed on the seller, and not the buyer. 

On August 17, however, the DoT had sent demand notices for the payment of these dues within the week, failing which Bharti Airtel’s bank guarantees would be invoked.

AGR liabilties on seller, says Airtel
Airtel had bought the spectrum assets currently under scrutiny from Videocon Telecom in 2016 and has held that the AGR liability would have to be fixed on the seller, and not the buyer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Videocon Telecom Supreme Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp