STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation crosses Rs 13.5 lakh crore

TCS is the second most valuable domestic firm after Reliance Industries Ltd, whose m-cap stood at Rs 13,96,135.56 crore.

Published: 25th August 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday breached the Rs 13.5 lakh crore mark -- the second company after Reliance Industries Ltd to achieve the feat.

At close of trade, the market valuation of TCS stood at Rs 13,53,667.85 crore on BSE.

The company had touched the Rs 13 lakh crore valuation level on August 17, when its market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 13,14,051.01 crore.

On BSE, the scrip on Wednesday opened at Rs 3,612.8 and zoomed nearly 2.35 per cent to its 52-week high value of Rs 3,697.

It finally ended at Rs 3,659.5, up 1.31 per cent over the previous close.

It was also the biggest gainer in the Sensex 30 pack on Wednesday.

In terms of volume, 70,000 scrips were traded on BSE during the day.

Similarly on NSE, the scrip opened a positive note at Rs 3,610 and climbed to its 52-week high of Rs 3,697.75.

It finished at Rs 3,665, 1.43 per cent above the previous close.

A total of over 21.23 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the session.

TCS is the second most valuable domestic firm after Reliance Industries Ltd, whose m-cap stood at Rs 13,96,135.56 crore.

On Tuesday, Infosys had become the fourth Indian company to touch a market valuation of USD 100 billion (Rs 7.4 lakh crore), after TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

With this, two out of the four companies to have crossed the USD 100 billion mark are IT firms.

In the ranking of top 10 domestic companies by m-cap, Reliance Industries is at the number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp