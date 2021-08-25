STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zomato shares under selling pressure; fall 11 per cent in two days 

The fall in Zomato’s share is attributed to the ending of the lock-in period for anchor investors on August 24.

Published: 25th August 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 10:38 AM

Zomato

Zomato (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After a blockbuster run for a month, Zomato share prices are under heavy selling pressure. The stock has fallen around 11% in two trading sessions with the Monday session accounting for an over 8% slump.

Shares of Zomato hit a low of Rs 120 on Tuesday as against a trade value of Rs 141 on Friday. However, it recovered during the day to close at 125, a near 2% fall from the previous day closing. In contrast, BSE Sensex added over 400 points to close at a record high of 55,959.

The fall in Zomato’s share is attributed to the ending of the lock-in period for anchor investors on August 24. Before launching its Rs 9,375-crore IPO in mid-July, Zomato had witnessed a strong buying interest from global and domestic institutional investors for its anchor book.

It had allotted a total of 55.21 crore equity shares worth Rs 4,195 crore at Rs 76 apiece to around 186 anchor investors that included names such as Tiger Global and BlackRock. Zomato shares debuted on exchanges on July 23, 2021 and according to the current rules, anchor investors have a 30-day lock-in period post allotment.

During its one-month run, its shares touched a peak of Rs 147.80 and have most stayed over Rs 130-apiece mark. Despite the correction, many analysts tracking the food aggregator are bullish on its stock with ICICI Securities giving a target price of Rs 220.

“The stock corrected 15% in two days. However, there is no change in fundamentals and long-term investors are advised to maintain their position with stop loss of Rs 105,” said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99. ICICI Securities expects Zomato to deliver 46%/33% revenue CAGR over the next 5/10 years on the back of strong demand tailwinds.

Zomato
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
