STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Why modest moped is taxed like a luxury item, asks TVS

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava said tax rates in India are more than double that of the EU, Japan and the US, making vehicle prices unaffordable for Indians with lower income levels.

Published: 26th August 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Auto industry stalwarts on Wednesday raised the contentious issue of high taxes on automobiles as they took a sharp jibe at the Centre saying the government only makes strong statements but do nothing to reverse declining sales. 

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava said tax rates in India are more than double that of the EU, Japan and the US, making vehicle prices unaffordable for Indians with lower income levels. “GST is not the only thing. States have this one-time road tax, which takes the tax rate to 37-38% on cars. Do we need the kind of high taxes we have? I don’t think the automobile market is going to revive,” he said while speaking at industry body SIAM’’s 61st Annual Convention on Wednesday. 

Venu Srinivasan, chairman and MD of TVS Motor Company, wondered whether the automotive sector is being recognised for its contribution to the economy and forex earnings. He highlighted that the GST on two-wheelers, the basic mode of transportation, is the same as a luxury-level product. “The price of the moped has gone up by 45-50% in the last few years. The switch to BS6, cost of ABS, Supreme Court ruling on mandatory purchase of three-year insurance, and a one-time tax have pushed prices of two-wheelers higher,” added Srinivasan.   

Countering the complaints of higher GST, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj asked the industry why car sales are not going up but demand for SUVs, which attracts additional cess, is. Bhargava said a few thousand rupees don’t matter for those who can afford SUVs. 

GST on cars is primarily fixed at 28%. However, if the vehicle exceeds a certain body/engine size, there is an additional cess of up to 22%. Thus, most SUVs and sedans attract a total tax of as much as 50%. Two-wheelers, at large, attract a GST of 28% and players in this segment have been seeking a cut of 10% for the past two years. Higher fuel prices, too, are having a negative impact on the sector. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Auto industry Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp