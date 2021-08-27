STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment injection

Aurobindo Pharma's approved Cyclophosphamide Injection reportedly has an addressable market size of USD 170 million for the twelve months ending June 2021.

Published: 27th August 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a syringe.

Representational image of a syringe.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Friday, August 27, 2021, said its arm Eugia Pharma Specialities has received approval from the US health regulator for Cyclophosphamide injection, used in the treatment of several types of cancer.

The company's subsidiary "Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd has received a 505(b)(2) NDA approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Cyclophosphamide Injection 500 mg/2.5 mL and 1 g/5 mL vial," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The product will be available in ready-to-use injection preparation, it added.

"The product shall be launched in the US market in the near term and will be manufactured in Eugia's manufacturing facility in India," Aurobindo Pharma said.

According to IQVIA, the approved product has an addressable market size of USD 170 million for the twelve months ending June 2021, it added.

Cyclophosphamide Injection is indicated for malignant lymphomas, multiple myeloma, leukemia, mycosis fungoides, neuroblastoma, adenocarcinoma of the ovary, retinoblastoma and carcinoma of the breast, the filing said.

This is the 19th product to be approved (including 3 tentative approvals) for Eugia.

Aurobindo now has a total of 482 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (453 final approvals and 29 tentative approvals) from the USFDA, it added.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading at Rs 709 per scrip on BSE, up 1.56 per cent from its previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aurobindo Pharma Eugia Pharma Specialities Cyclophosphamide Injection malignant lymphomas multiple myeloma leukemia
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp