Government launches E-Shiram for unorganised workers

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday launched the e-SHRAM portal, which aims to maintain a national database of approximately 38 crore workers in the unorganised sector. Registrations across the country have begun from Thursday.

Upon registration on the portal, the workers shall be issued an e-SHRAM card with a 12-digit unique Universal Account Number (UAN), through which workers will be able to access the benefits of various social security schemes.

Every registered unorganised worker on eSHRAM portal will be sanctioned accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for one year. If a worker registered with eSHRAM meets with an accident, he will be eligible for Rs 2.0 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1.0 lakh on partial disability.

Unorganised workers across the country can register either by self enrolment through the portal or through Common Service Centres (CSC) or select post offices. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has been allotted Rs 704 crore for the project.