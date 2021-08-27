STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India plans to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen: Power Minister R K Singh

According to Union Power Minister R K Singh, India would be conducting competitive bids for green hydrogen in the next 3-4 months to pave the road for viable usage of hydrogen as a fuel.

Published: 27th August 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Power Minister R K Singh addressing media in Kochi.

Union Power Minister R K Singh addressing media in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India plans to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen and the country is proposing to mandate using green hydrogen in fertilizer and in refining, Union Power Minister R K Singh has told the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry.

In a telephonic conversation last evening, Singh also informed Kerry that India will invite bids for green hydrogen in the next 3-4 months to encourage viable usage of hydrogen as a fuel, according to a power ministry statement.

India is looking at bids for 4,000 MW of electrolysers capacity, it stated.

As per the statement, Kerry has congratulated India on achievements in renewable energy on reaching 146GW Renewables with 63 GW under construction and 25 GW under bids.

"Union Minister R K Singh has informed Mr Kerry about India's plan to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen. India is proposing to mandate using green hydrogen in fertilizer and in refining. This is part of the government's commitment towards replacing grey hydrogen with green hydrogen," the statement said.

Singh underlined to the US Presidential envoy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi places the highest importance on the environment.

He suggested to him that India and the USA could work together in the areas of innovations for power and technology, pointing out the requirement of bringing down the cost of storage of renewable power.

The minister informed Kerry about the recent milestone the country had achieved by crossing 100 GW in Installed solar and wind capacity.

"If we add Hydro capacity also, the total installed renewable capacity is 147 MW. Further, 63 GW of renewable capacity is under construction which makes India one of the fastest growing in terms of renewable capacity addition," it stated.

Singh also informed Kerry that the National Hydrogen Energy Mission has been launched to enable cost competitive green hydrogen production.

He added that India would be conducting competitive bids for green hydrogen in the next 3-4 months to pave the road for viable usage of hydrogen as a fuel.

The other countries need to come up with more electrolyser plants to bring down the costs.

It was suggested that India and the USA should work at setting up an alternate supply chain for lithium in order to secure input material for battery energy storage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SPEC US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry electrolysers India green hydrogen India Union Power Minister R K Singh
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp