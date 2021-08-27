STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indiagold to raise $12 million in funding from PayU, others

The gold financing business in India is predominantly offline, dominated by the informal segment, which accounts for about 70 per cent of gold loans in India.

Published: 27th August 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

gold, gold ornaments, gold price

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indiagold - a gold-focused digital alternative credit platform - on Friday said it will raise USD 12 million (about Rs 89 crore) in funding.

"Indiagold has agreed to raise USD 12 million funding. PayU and Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) fund will lead the investment round with participation from Better Tomorrow Ventures, 3one4 Capital, RainmatterCapital, and existing investor Leo Capital," a statement said.

Launched in 2020 by Deepak Abbot and Nitin Misra, Indiagold offers gold-backed loans, gold savings, and gold locker services to over a million consumers in India.

The gold financing business in India is predominantly offline, dominated by the informal segment, which accounts for about 70 per cent of gold loans in India.

These loans address the liquidity needs of Indians without access to unsecured credit, which is availed by less than 10 per cent of the total working population.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for short-term, low-cost, safe, and easily accessible formal credit options like digital gold loans, the statement said.

"Empowering disruptive fintech entrepreneurs through early-stage investments is a key element of PayU's growth strategy. By supporting businesses that complement our existing portfolio, we aim to achieve our vision of developing a fintech ecosystem that will meet the financial services needs of millions of Indians," Vijay Agicha, Global Head of Strategy and Growth at PayU, said.

Indiagold co-founder Nitin Misra said India offers a USD 650 billion addressable gold loan market, which is highly fragmented and currently dominated by the informal segment, and even the formal segment hasn't adopted digital practices at scale.

"Indiagold's suite of financial products bridges this critical need gap by digitally transforming lending against gold.

We are proud to have the backing of industry-leading growth investors and take it as a reaffirmation of the inherent strength of our value proposition," Indiagold co-founder Deepak Abbot said.

The company is moving aggressively towards its larger vision of establishing gold holdings as an alternate credit score, and creating a gold back credit platform for lenders to provide instant credit against gold, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indiagold gold loans digital gold loans PayU Alpha Wave incubation fund
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp