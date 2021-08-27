STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Motorcycle launches all-new 'Chief' range in India; price starts at Rs 20.75 lakh

The '2022 Chief range' for India comprises the Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited models.

Published: 27th August 2021 01:09 PM

Indian Motorcycle. (Photo courtesy: Twitter@indianmotocycle)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niche bike maker Indian Motorcycle on Friday launched its all-new 'Chief' range of motorcycles in India with prices starting at Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company, a wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries Inc, said its '2022 Chief range' for India comprises the Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited models.

These are powered by an 1,890 cc air cooled engine and are equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard feature along with a circular touch screen ride command system, the company said in a statement.

Indian Motorcycle had first unveiled the Chief model in 1921.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Chief range in the country, Polaris India Pvt Country Manager Lalit Sharma said the Chief is a 'hallowed brand' that has a glorious history and has garnered a steadfast fan following through the years and across the globe.

"As an ode to this brand on its 100th anniversary, we have launched the new Chief line-up of motorcycles today that will excite every ardent cruiser enthusiast in India with their technological prowess, timeless elegance and modern performance," he added.

The new Chief line-up features a 15.1-litre fuel tank, preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting and keyless ignition among other features.

The bikes have a wheelbase of 1,626 mm and seat height of 662 mm.

"Along with cruise control, Chief riders can adjust throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes -- sport, standard or tour," the company said.

