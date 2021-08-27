STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Modi government extends tenure of three public sector banks’ MDs

The Bank Boards Bureau has called for applications for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for Punjab National Bank (PNB) last month only.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the Banking Board Bureau had shortlisted the name of candidates for the post of MD and CEO of three public sector banks, Centre has decided to extend the tenure of existing heads of Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra and also sought to extend the tenure of ten executive directors in various PSBs.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) had written to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) suggesting the extension of tenure of SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank. Rao, who had managed the merger of the bank, was due for retirement on September 18 this year. Now his term will be till January 31, 2022.

DFS has also sought two-year extension for Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO of UCO Bank Kumar who was to retire on November 1, 2021 and A S Rajeev, MD and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra, who was set to retire on December 1, 2021.

The DFS has also sought two year extension to Bank of Baroda ED Ajay K Khurana, Canara Bank ED, A Manimekhalai, Bank of India ED, P R Rajagopal, and extension to tenure of Sanjay Kumar and Vijay Dube (Punjab National Bank), Gopal Singh Gusain and Manas Ranjan Biswal (Union Bank of India), Vikramaditya Singh Khichi (Bank of Baroda), Shenoy Vishwanath Vittal (Indian Bank), and Alok Srivastava (Central Bank of India) as EDs until their superannuation.

The Bank Boards Bureau has called for applications for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for Punjab National Bank (PNB) last month only.

Sources in the DFS said that the extension was sought for PNB, as they were yet to get a right candidate and they did not want to disrupt the recovery process of the banks.

The bank had closed fiscal 2020-21 with a net profit of Rs 2,022 crore, which they expect to be double in the current fiscal. DFS said that the extension will help in continuity of banking reforms process, which has been initiated by the finance ministry in last two years.

Tenure extension 

  • SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, who was due to retire on September 18,2021, got extension till January 31, 2022.
  • Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO of UCO Bank, who was about to retire on November 1, 2021, got extension for two years.
  • AS Rajeev, MD and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra who was about to retire on Dec 1, 2021, 2021, got his tenure extended for two years.
  • 10 EDs of different banks have also been given extension.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab National Bank Bank of Maharashtra UCO Bank Department of Financial Services Banking Board Bureau
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp