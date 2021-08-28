STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government mulls tweak in IBC to add parliamentary panel’s suggestions

Published: 28th August 2021

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The central government is planning to include some of the recommendations mentioned in the report by the parliamentary standing committee on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and is likely to start brainstorming to make the process more efficient.

“We have studied the report submitted by the parliamentary panel. It is an evolving law so there is scope for further fine-tuning. It’s not possible to take all the recommendations but officials of both ministries of finance and ministry of corporate affairs are engaging with various stakeholders to accommodate some of it,” a senior official told TNIE.

He added that the consultation process will be over by winter session and the government will be ready with some of the amendments, if required and agreed on. In the monsoon session of the parliament, Standing Committee on Finance had slammed the exceptionally high haircuts taken by the banks under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and had underscored that 13,000 cases worth Rs 9 lakh crore are still pending.

Meanwhile, the IBBI has released a consultation paper laying down the Code of Conduct for Committee of Creditors, one of the recommendations of the parliamentary committee. It was also a long-pending demand from the insolvency professional.

The committee had also called for overhauling the NCLT by taking care of personnel shortages, selecting more experienced judicial members including high court judges, and taking steps to reduce the time taken to admit a case into NCLT and then passing it through the process.

Overcoming sub-optimal output must, says CEA

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, on Friday, said that those involved in the insolvency procedures need to overcome sub-optimal output. “When we think of the concept of dharma from an economic angle, you start realising that why it was such a powerful idea. In the case of IBC, there are some actions that every stakeholder can take which will be optimal for the entire IBC system as a whole vis-a-vis what every entity doing that is privately optimal for them,” he said.

