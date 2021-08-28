STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian fintechs raise USD 1.26 billion in second quarter

The upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) including that of Paytm and Policy Bazaar is set to further boost the prospects of India’s fintech industry.

Published: 28th August 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s vibrant financial technology ecosystem has pipped some fierce competitors including China in terms of funds-raise for Q2, 2021, according to a recent research by S&P Global Intelligence. India topped the fintech funding value at $1.26 billion across 54 deals for the quarter while China saw declining investments at $239.8 million, the report stated. Chinese government’s strict crackdown on private internet firms, which led to exodus of cash deployment from the country, has come to benefit the Indian firms.

Some of the largest deals in the Asia Pacific region were led by Indian companies including Merchants payments platform Pinelabs (which raised $285 million), SaaS platform Zeta ($250 million), credit card payment start-up CRED($215 million), payment gateway Razorpay ($160 million), and weatlth tech start-up Groww ($83 million).

How does India fare against China’s fintech scene?

The upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) including that of Paytm and Policy Bazaar is set to further boost the prospects of India’s fintech industry. Noida-based One 97 communications, parent firm of Paytm, has filed for $2.22-billion IPO whereas insurtech firm Policy Bazaar seeks to raise $809.4 million through an impending listing in October.

Meanwhile, Chinese fintech firms saw declining funding value and activity, attracting just $239.8 million across 16 deals in the second quarter, against $351.4 million across 21 deals in the previous quarter. Recent regulatory changes marring the listing prospects of Chinese tech companies may further weigh on fintech investments in the country going forward, Celeste Goh, Market Intelligence Analyst, wrote in a blog post. Experts see the investment trend in China’s fintech sector to reverse in upcoming quarters due to proposed easing of regulations.

Indians on acquisition spree

The free-flow of capital during H1, 2021 from private venture capital/ equity firms has given enough firepower to India’s major fintech firms for acquiring niche companies. Flush with fresh funds, the payment gateway acquired TERA Finlabs in July to scale up its lending business. Razorpay is also on a lookout for other acquisition in B2B SaaS companies with core competencies in accounting and expense management to strengthen its offerings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fintech
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp