STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No outages in facility linking Aadhaar with PAN, EPFO; all services stable: UIDAI

The reports said that the glitch had left Aadhaar users in a lurch, even as EPF and PAN linking deadline looms.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday said there have been no outages in its Aadhaar-PAN/EPFO linking facility, which is authentication-based, and asserted that all its services are "stable".

The comment came amid reports of UIDAI system outages in linking Aadhaar with PAN and EPFO.

The reports said that the glitch had left Aadhaar users in a lurch, even as EPF and PAN linking deadline looms.

In a statement issued on Saturday, UIDAI emphasised that all its services are "stable and functioning fine".

"There have been no outages in its Aadhaar-PAN/EPFO linking facility, which is authentication-based facility," it added.

UIDAI explained that as it was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrollment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment or update centres "which too is working fine now, after upgradation".

UIDAI went on to say that even though the system has stabilised, it is monitoring the same to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to residents.

"It may be noted that more than 51 lakh residents have been enrolled in last nine days since the beginning of the upgradation process on August 20, 2021, at an average of 5.68 lakh enrolment per day," UIDAI said.

While, it added, authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 5.3 crore authentications per day.

The Aadhaar-issuing body said the reports on UIDAI system glitch in linking Aadhaar with PAN/EPFO were "not accurate".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar EPFO PAN UIDAI Aadhaar Card
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp