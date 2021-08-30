STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MakeMyTrip refunded Rs 642 crore for travel bookings during Mar 25-May 24, 2020

MakeMyTrip CEO said that the domino effect of flight cancellations leading to a massive pile up of refund requests needed an extraordinary effort to solve for flight plan  changes, credit shells.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Money

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip said it has been able to disburse Rs 642 crore in refunds for the travel bookings between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to enormous efforts put by its teams.

"We have disbursed Rs 642 crore in refunds for travel bookings between 25th March to 24th May 2020. Over the past eighteen months, our teams have spent considerable number of hours to ensure that our customers remain duly informed about the progress of their refund requests," a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said in a statement.

Besides this, MakeMyTrip has worked closely with its partner airlines to help resolve pending cases, it added.

MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow on August 28 had said that the domino effect of flight cancellations leading to a massive pile up of refund requests needed an extraordinary effort to solve for flight plan changes, credit shells, refunds and more.

"We are humbled to share that through the enormous effort made by our team over the last several months, almost 99.6 per cent impacted bookings during the lockdown period stand resolved today," he added.

Following the Supreme Court's direction to airlines to refund fares booked for travel until May 24, 2020, "we have seamlessly passed on the refund received from airlines in entirety to our customers," Magow said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MakeMyTrip
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp