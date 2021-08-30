STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat gets Sebi's go-ahead to float Rs 700-crore IPO

The IPO consists of the issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 700 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Published: 30th August 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading integrated steel company Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 700 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of the issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 700 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd (SBPIL), which filed its draft papers with Sebi in July, obtained its observations on August 26, an update with the regulator showed on Monday.

In Sebi parlance, the issuance of observations implies its go-ahead for the IPO.

Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the issue would be utilised towards repayment or prepayment, of certain borrowings of the company, funding incremental working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

SBPIL is one of the leading integrated steel companies based out of central India and a key player in the country in terms of capacity for iron ore pellets, iron ore beneficiation, and sponge iron.

The company utilises its captive iron mine (with approval to mine 1.

2 MTPA), and manganese ore mines to manufacture intermediate and long steel products, such as TMT Bars, ERW pipes manufactured through tubular section mill, wire rods, HB wires including binding wires, ferroalloys, steel billets, iron pellets, and sponge iron.

The Raipur's based firm has a consistent track record of delivering operating profitability, and since fiscal 2005, has remained profitable in each of the financial years.

It currently operates three manufacturing units located in Raipur.

Further, the company intends to set up a 50MW solar power plant at Raipur.

Equirus Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the books running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Shri Bajrang Power And Ispat
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp