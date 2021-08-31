STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank of India announces closure of QIP issue; raises Rs 2,550 crore

The issue had opened on August 25, and closed on August 30, 2021, and the bank had targeted to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore equity capital through this issue.

Published: 31st August 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bank of India on Tuesday announced the closure of its QIP issue and said that it has raised Rs 2,550 crore by issuing more than 40.5 crore shares to the qualified institutional buyers.

The capital issue committee at its meeting held on August 31, 2021 has approved the issue and allotment of 40,54,71,866 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 62.89 per share, aggregating to Rs 2,550.01 crore, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The issue had opened on August 25, and closed on August 30, 2021, and the bank had targeted to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore equity capital through this issue.

LIC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company are the three investors who subscribed to more than 5 per cent of the equity offered in the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has been allotted 15,90,07,791 shares (39.22 per cent), while ICICI Pru Life and Bajaj Allianz Life subscribed to 3,18,01,558 shares (7.84 per cent) each under the QIP offer, Bank of India said.

With this QIP, government shareholding in the bank has come down to 82.50 per cent from 90.34 per cent earlier. "Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased from Rs 3,698.09 crore to Rs 4,103.57 crore comprising of 410,35,66,070 number of equity shares," the state-owned lender said. The bank scrip was trading at Rs 66.75 apiece on BSE, down 1.84 per cent over its previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of India
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp