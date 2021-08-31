STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies 663 points to close above 57,000 mark; Nifty scales 17,000

After touching a lifetime high of 57,625.26 during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent higher at its record close of 57,552.39.

Published: 31st August 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending their record-setting streak, the Sensex rallied 663 points to close above 57,000 for the first time while the Nifty scaled the 17,000-mark on Tuesday, driven by gains in Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and TCS amid positive global cues.

After touching a lifetime high of 57,625.26 during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent higher at its record close of 57,552.39. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 201.15 points or 1.19 per cent to an all-time closing peak of 17,132.20.

It touched an intra-day record of 17,153.50. Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Titan, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries were the laggards. Domestic equities extended gains with Nifty surpassing 17,000 levels within a month, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Sustained buying momentum across all sectors and favourable global cues aided markets. All key sectoral indices traded in green with metals, financials (excluding banks) and pharma witnessing stronger recovery," he noted.

Bharti Airtel was in focus again due to clarity over fund raising and indication of tariff hike. However, midcap and smallcap stocks underperformed on profit-booking, he said. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Equities in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.83 per cent to USD 71.63 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp